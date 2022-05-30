One Wealth Advisors LLC Has $244,000 Position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

One Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) by 36.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,098 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,220 shares during the quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lennar were worth $244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LEN. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Lennar by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,104,245 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $946,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589,820 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lennar by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 2,033,245 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $190,448,000 after purchasing an additional 521,125 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY increased its position in Lennar by 131.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 464,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,468,000 after buying an additional 263,489 shares in the last quarter. Castle Hook Partners LP bought a new stake in Lennar in the 3rd quarter valued at about $24,317,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Lennar in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,515,000. 82.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Lennar from $120.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com raised Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Lennar from $86.00 to $75.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Lennar from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lennar currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.27.

Lennar stock opened at $81.17 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $23.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.36, a PEG ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.14. Lennar Co. has a 12 month low of $70.56 and a 12 month high of $117.54. The company has a current ratio of 9.51, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The construction company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.19 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 14.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lennar Co. will post 16.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 26th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 25th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.75%.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

