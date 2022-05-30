One Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

One Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,478 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,718,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,432,049,000 after buying an additional 120,060 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 395.3% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 19,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,859,000 after purchasing an additional 15,653 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 170,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,162,000 after purchasing an additional 15,500 shares during the period. Capitolis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 20,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the period. 74.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PM opened at $106.97 on Monday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.64 and a 12-month high of $112.48. The company has a market cap of $165.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $100.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.49.

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.43 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 110.49% and a net margin of 10.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.67%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 86.51%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PM shares. UBS Group increased their price target on Philip Morris International from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $117.00 in a report on Sunday, April 24th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Philip Morris International from $125.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $116.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.00.

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

