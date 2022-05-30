One Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

One Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 2,647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 42,146,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,316,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925,735 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,173,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,901,952,000 after purchasing an additional 610,141 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,607,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $834,596,000 after purchasing an additional 3,417,965 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,117,753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $482,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,780,299 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $454,794,000 after purchasing an additional 655,824 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $70.43 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.33. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $64.63 and a 12 month high of $82.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

