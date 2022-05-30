Origin Dollar Price Tops $1.00 on Major Exchanges (OUSD)

Origin Dollar (OUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 30th. One Origin Dollar coin can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00003205 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Origin Dollar has traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Origin Dollar has a market cap of $63.50 million and approximately $182,846.00 worth of Origin Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Origin Dollar alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 95.6% against the dollar and now trades at $351.38 or 0.01127929 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003208 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001302 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001720 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $141.99 or 0.00455780 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.43 or 0.00033494 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0832 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00008391 BTC.

About Origin Dollar

Origin Dollar’s total supply is 63,601,767 coins. Origin Dollar’s official website is www.ousd.com . Origin Dollar’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Origin Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/originprotocol

Origin Dollar Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Origin Dollar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Origin Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Origin Dollar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Origin Dollar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.