Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $11.00-$13.00 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.00 billion-$11.00 billion.Oshkosh also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.00-$6.00 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Oshkosh from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Oshkosh in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Oshkosh from $117.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Oshkosh from $144.00 to $131.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Oshkosh from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oshkosh presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $114.29.

Get Oshkosh alerts:

Shares of OSK opened at $92.61 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.36. Oshkosh has a fifty-two week low of $85.39 and a fifty-two week high of $133.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Oshkosh ( NYSE:OSK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.07. Oshkosh had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 7.63%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Oshkosh will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.41%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Oshkosh during the 1st quarter worth $194,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp acquired a new position in Oshkosh during the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Oshkosh during the 1st quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oshkosh in the 1st quarter valued at $245,000. 94.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oshkosh Company Profile (Get Rating)

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Oshkosh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oshkosh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.