PageGroup (OTCMKTS:MPGPF) Upgraded by Citigroup to Buy

Citigroup upgraded shares of PageGroup (OTCMKTS:MPGPF – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Barclays restated a hold rating and issued a $700.00 price target on shares of PageGroup in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PageGroup from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $316.69.

OTCMKTS MPGPF opened at $5.78 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.04. PageGroup has a fifty-two week low of $5.78 and a fifty-two week high of $9.46.

PageGroup plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment consultancy and other ancillary services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. The company offers executive search services under the Page Executive brand; recruitment services for qualified professional on permanent, temporary, and contract or interim basis under the Michael Page brand; recruitment services to organizations requiring permanent employees and temporary or contract staff at technical and administrative support, professional clerical, and junior management levels under the Page Personnel brand; and flexible recruitment outsourcing services under the Page Outsourcing brand.

