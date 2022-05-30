Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.40.

PARA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Paramount Global from $45.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Paramount Global in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Paramount Global in a report on Friday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Paramount Global in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Paramount Global from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd.

Shares of PARA traded up $1.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $33.91. 557,971 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,795,260. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.22. Paramount Global has a twelve month low of $26.11 and a twelve month high of $47.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.01 billion, a PE ratio of 5.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Paramount Global ( NASDAQ:PARA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. Paramount Global had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 7.90%. Paramount Global’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Paramount Global will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.71%.

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; acquires or develops, and schedules programming on the CBS Television Network that includes primetime comedies and dramas, reality, specials, kids' programs, daytime dramas, game shows, and late night programs; produces or distributes talk shows, court shows, game shows, and newsmagazines; owns and operates 29 broadcast television stations; and operates CBS Sports Network, a 24-hour cable channel that provides sports and related content, as well as streaming and cable subscription services.

