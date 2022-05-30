Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.09 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) will report sales of $4.09 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Parker-Hannifin’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.04 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.17 billion. Parker-Hannifin reported sales of $3.96 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin will report full-year sales of $15.77 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $15.72 billion to $15.84 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $16.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.62 billion to $16.68 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Parker-Hannifin.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.61 by $0.22. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 27.07%. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.11 earnings per share. Parker-Hannifin’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PH. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $384.00 to $338.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Barclays lowered their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $376.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $343.00 to $335.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $305.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $356.71.

NYSE PH traded up $4.71 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $272.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 768,315. Parker-Hannifin has a fifty-two week low of $253.33 and a fifty-two week high of $340.00. The stock has a market cap of $35.01 billion, a PE ratio of 21.09, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $275.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $296.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.52.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. This is a boost from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.14%.

In other news, Director James L. Wainscott purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $273.44 per share, with a total value of $273,440.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,998,483.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James L. Wainscott purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $267.78 per share, for a total transaction of $535,560.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,627,238.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 16.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 310,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,324,000 after buying an additional 43,094 shares during the last quarter. Barings LLC acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the third quarter valued at about $287,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 3,068.8% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 196,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,936,000 after buying an additional 190,265 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Parker-Hannifin by 2,125.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 89 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 15.2% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 343,154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $95,947,000 after purchasing an additional 45,275 shares in the last quarter. 80.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Company's Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

