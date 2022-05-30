Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Passage Bio Inc. is a genetic medicines company. It is focused on developing transformative therapies for rare, monogenic central nervous system diseases. The company’s principal product includes GM1 gangliosidosis, frontotemporal dementia and Krabbe disease which is in clinical stage. Passage Bio Inc. is based in Philadelphia, United States. “

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on PASG. Citigroup cut their price objective on Passage Bio from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Passage Bio in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Raymond James cut their price objective on Passage Bio from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Passage Bio to $11.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Chardan Capital cut their price objective on Passage Bio from $43.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $14.50.

Shares of Passage Bio stock opened at $1.86 on Friday. Passage Bio has a twelve month low of $1.57 and a twelve month high of $16.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.40. The firm has a market cap of $101.01 million, a PE ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 1.85.

Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.09. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.76) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Passage Bio will post -3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Passage Bio news, CEO Bruce A. Goldsmith acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.15 per share, for a total transaction of $31,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc acquired 221,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.93 per share, for a total transaction of $427,495.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 6,537,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,618,191.39. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PASG. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Passage Bio by 39.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Passage Bio by 24.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 36,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 7,249 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Passage Bio during the second quarter worth $205,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Passage Bio by 89.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,146,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,177,000 after purchasing an additional 540,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Passage Bio by 0.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,118,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,057,000 after purchasing an additional 16,768 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Passage Bio, Inc, a genetic medicines company, develops transformative therapies for central nervous system diseases. It develops PBGM01, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GLB1 gene encoding lysosomal acid beta-galactosidase for infantile GM1; PBFT02, which utilizes an AAV1 capsid to deliver to the brain a functional granulin (GRN) and gene encoding progranulin (PGRN) for the treatment of FTD-GRN; and PBKR03, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GALC gene encoding the hydrolytic enzyme galactosylceramidase for infantile Krabbe disease.

