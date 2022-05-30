PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PDF Solutions, Inc.’s comprehensive technologies and services enable semiconductor companies to improve yield and performance of manufactured integrated circuits by providing infrastructure to integrate the design and manufacturing processes. They believe that their solutions can significantly improve a semiconductor company’s time to market, the rate at which yield improves and product profitability. “

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of PDF Solutions from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of PDF Solutions from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PDF Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of PDF Solutions from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $32.40.

PDFS opened at $24.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $896.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.52 and a beta of 1.42. PDF Solutions has a twelve month low of $16.82 and a twelve month high of $33.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.52.

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $33.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.50 million. PDF Solutions had a negative return on equity of 8.20% and a negative net margin of 14.99%. Analysts forecast that PDF Solutions will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Shuo Zhang sold 11,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $280,933.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDFS. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in PDF Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $28,198,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of PDF Solutions by 105.0% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 235,548 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,488,000 after buying an additional 120,652 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PDF Solutions by 2,588.6% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 106,791 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,395,000 after buying an additional 102,819 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of PDF Solutions by 35.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 379,453 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,899,000 after buying an additional 99,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PDF Solutions by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,723,594 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $150,163,000 after buying an additional 96,604 shares in the last quarter. 76.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PDF Solutions, Inc provides proprietary software and physical intellectual property products for integrated circuit designs, electrical measurement hardware tools, proven methodologies, and professional services in the United States, China, Japan, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers Exensio software products, such as Manufacturing Analytics that stores collected data in a common environment with a consistent view for enabling product engineers to identify and analyze production yield, performance, reliability, and other issues; Process Control that provides failure detection and classification capabilities for monitoring, alarming, and controlling manufacturing tool sets; Test Operations that offers data collection and analysis capabilities; and Assembly Operations that provides device manufacturers with the capability to link assembly and packaging data, including fabrication and characterization data over the product life cycle.

