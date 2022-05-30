PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Shares Sold by Family Management Corp

Family Management Corp lowered its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,585 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,127 shares during the period. Family Management Corp’s holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust were worth $426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 41,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 49,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $859,000 after acquiring an additional 1,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concorde Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 67,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. 70.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PMT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $19.00 to $18.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. TheStreet cut PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Jonestrading cut their price target on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $18.50 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.72.

Shares of NYSE:PMT traded up $0.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $16.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,090,031. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $14.61 and a fifty-two week high of $21.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.76.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.63%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently -257.53%.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, primarily invests in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company's Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, distressed loans, real estate, and non-agency subordinated bonds.

