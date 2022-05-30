Petros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTPI) Short Interest Down 30.0% in May

Petros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTPI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 94,900 shares, a drop of 30.0% from the April 30th total of 135,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,590,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTPI. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Petros Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,142,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Petros Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $813,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Petros Pharmaceuticals by 880.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 191,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 172,156 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Petros Pharmaceuticals by 147.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 58,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 35,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Petros Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $177,000. 6.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Petros Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ:PTPI traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 778 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,507,496. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.77. The company has a market capitalization of $19.44 million, a P/E ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.42. Petros Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.65 and a twelve month high of $5.20.

Petros Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:PTPI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 1st. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of ($0.87) million during the quarter. Petros Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 53.76% and a negative return on equity of 52.48%.

Petros Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Petros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on men's health therapeutics. The company engages in the commercialization and development of Stendra, an PDE-5 inhibitor prescription medication for the treatment of erectile dysfunction (ED). It also develops and commercializes H100, a patented topical formulation candidate for the treatment of acute Peyronie's disease.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Petros Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petros Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.