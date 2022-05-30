Piper Sandler Trims Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) Target Price to $7.00

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Piper Sandler from $27.00 to $7.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on BHC. TheStreet cut shares of Bausch Health Companies from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $26.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $25.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Bausch Health Companies from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, May 15th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Bausch Health Companies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bausch Health Companies currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.50.

Get Bausch Health Companies alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BHC opened at $9.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of -8.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.62. Bausch Health Companies has a 52-week low of $7.80 and a 52-week high of $32.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.29 and a 200 day moving average of $22.71.

Bausch Health Companies ( NYSE:BHC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a negative return on equity of 649.29% and a negative net margin of 4.89%. Equities analysts predict that Bausch Health Companies will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Robert Spurr sold 1,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.19, for a total transaction of $35,393.05. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 90,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,008,328.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Joseph F. Gordon sold 6,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.82, for a total value of $150,971.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,668 shares of company stock valued at $378,570. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 525.0% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Bausch Health Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $228,000. 73.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bausch Health Companies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bausch Health Companies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through five segments: Bausch + Lomb, Salix, International Rx, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bausch Health Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bausch Health Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.