PlatON Trading Up 11.9% This Week (LAT)

PlatON (LAT) traded 8.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 30th. In the last seven days, PlatON has traded 11.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One PlatON coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0180 or 0.00000057 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PlatON has a total market capitalization of $49.26 million and approximately $2.26 million worth of PlatON was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About PlatON

PlatON (LAT) is a coin. PlatON’s total supply is 10,250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,742,136,689 coins. PlatON’s official Twitter account is @latiumcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Latium is a decentralized microtasking platform for projects and community initiatives, improving efficiency and transparency for freelance workers and project participants. The ecosystem is comprised of task doers and makers, those who complete tasks and those who pay for them to be completed (respecitvely). Additional features include a reputation system, profile management, referral programs and LAT transfer system. LAT is an ERC20 token that acts as the main form of payment on the platform “

PlatON Coin Trading

