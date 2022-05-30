Polis (POLIS) Price Reaches $0.0855

Polis (POLIS) traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 30th. In the last seven days, Polis has traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Polis coin can now be purchased for about $0.0855 or 0.00000269 BTC on popular exchanges. Polis has a total market cap of $840,684.74 and approximately $2,369.00 worth of Polis was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00004561 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $127.82 or 0.00402252 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

ARC (ARC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00004387 BTC.

Mars Protocol (MARS) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000090 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001782 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.82 or 0.00181969 BTC.

Polis Coin Profile

Polis (POLIS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Polis’ total supply is 9,831,891 coins. Polis’ official Twitter account is @PolisBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Polis’ official website is polispay.org . The Reddit community for Polis is /r/Polispay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Polis’ official message board is forum.polispay.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Polis is a community driven cryptocurrency for fast transactions and payments. Polis is used on Polispay app the multi coin wallet as main currency with its own ecosystem like gift cards and debit cards.Polis gives you the opportunity to buy these gift cards and vouchers without any additonal fees. The complete project is governed as a DAO. Polis uses advanced decentralized blockchain technology to solve major problems for the global community. wPolis or wrapped Polis is 1:1 backed by Polis coin. This token was generated to make Polis available for the Ethereum network and it is traded on Uniswap. “

Buying and Selling Polis

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polis directly using US dollars.

