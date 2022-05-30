Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) Receives $85.20 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $85.20.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on POST shares. TheStreet raised shares of Post from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Post from $132.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Truist Financial cut shares of Post from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $120.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Post from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Post in a research note on Monday, May 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company.

In related news, Director Gregory L. Curl sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.11, for a total value of $328,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,907 shares in the company, valued at $1,306,123.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas C. Erb purchased 12,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $81.26 per share, for a total transaction of $1,007,624.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,793,814.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,250 shares of company stock valued at $743,390 in the last three months. Insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Post by 387.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 74,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,430,000 after buying an additional 59,437 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its stake in shares of Post by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,454,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,916,000 after buying an additional 111,209 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Post in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $137,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Post by 5.2% in the third quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 157,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,403,000 after buying an additional 7,788 shares during the period. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Post by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 15,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after buying an additional 3,350 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:POST opened at $82.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Post has a fifty-two week low of $62.83 and a fifty-two week high of $82.99.

Post (NYSE:POST – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.05). Post had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 7.54%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. Post’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Post will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

