Powerbridge Technologies Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:PBTS) Short Interest Update

Powerbridge Technologies Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:PBTS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,490,000 shares, a decline of 27.7% from the April 30th total of 2,060,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,550,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 5.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PBTS. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Powerbridge Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Powerbridge Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $124,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Powerbridge Technologies by 507.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 565,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 472,419 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Powerbridge Technologies in the third quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Powerbridge Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $184,000.

Shares of PBTS stock traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.33. 31,013 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,427,712. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.48. Powerbridge Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.25 and a 12-month high of $3.64.

Powerbridge Technologies Co, Ltd. provides software application and technology solutions and services primarily in China. It offers Powerbridge System Solutions that include Trade Enterprise and Trade Compliance, as well as Import & Export Loan and Insurance Processing for customers to streamline their trade operations, trade logistics, and regulatory compliance.

