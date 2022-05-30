PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PREKF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PREKF – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.00.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on PrairieSky Royalty from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on PrairieSky Royalty from C$21.00 to C$23.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on PrairieSky Royalty from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on PrairieSky Royalty from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th.

Get PrairieSky Royalty alerts:

PREKF stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $14.97. 6,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,392. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.78. PrairieSky Royalty has a one year low of $8.30 and a one year high of $15.53.

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It holds an interest in approximately 9.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 8.5 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; approximately 0.3 million acres of the GRT interests; and other acreage.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PrairieSky Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PrairieSky Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.