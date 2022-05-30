PrimeEnergy Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PNRG) Short Interest Down 37.5% in May

PrimeEnergy Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PNRG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decrease of 37.5% from the April 30th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of PNRG stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $83.79. 259 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,491. PrimeEnergy Resources has a 12 month low of $41.50 and a 12 month high of $89.51. The company has a market cap of $165.49 million, a P/E ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $76.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.08.

Get PrimeEnergy Resources alerts:

PrimeEnergy Resources (NASDAQ:PNRG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 20th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. PrimeEnergy Resources had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 3.68%. The company had revenue of $26.21 million for the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of PrimeEnergy Resources from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd.

In related news, Director Clint Hurt sold 471 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.63, for a total transaction of $38,447.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,271 shares of company stock valued at $433,480. Corporate insiders own 55.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in PrimeEnergy Resources by 13.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,013 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC raised its position in PrimeEnergy Resources by 72.6% during the third quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 10,700 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of PrimeEnergy Resources by 59.2% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 7,598 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 2,825 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PrimeEnergy Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of PrimeEnergy Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.19% of the company’s stock.

PrimeEnergy Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, through its subsidiaries, engages in acquiring, developing, and producing oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It also acquires producing oil and gas properties through joint ventures with industry partners; and provides contract services to third parties, including well-servicing support operations, site-preparation, and construction services for oil and gas drilling and reworking operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PrimeEnergy Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PrimeEnergy Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.