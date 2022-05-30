Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.49-$2.69 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.24. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

PRIM has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Primoris Services in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Primoris Services from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. DA Davidson reissued a buy rating on shares of Primoris Services in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Primoris Services from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $30.25.

PRIM stock traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $24.77. The company had a trading volume of 11,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,910. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 1.07. Primoris Services has a 12-month low of $21.47 and a 12-month high of $34.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.97.

Primoris Services ( NASDAQ:PRIM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $784.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $799.18 million. Primoris Services had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 3.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Primoris Services will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Primoris Services’s payout ratio is currently 12.06%.

In other Primoris Services news, Director David Lee King sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.51, for a total value of $530,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Primoris Services by 26.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,873,880 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $116,096,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009,809 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 9.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,609,697 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $62,165,000 after buying an additional 218,611 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 92.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,217,273 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,815,000 after buying an additional 1,065,317 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 14.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,208,371 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,853,000 after buying an additional 152,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 2.2% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 923,501 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,998,000 after buying an additional 19,618 shares during the last quarter. 88.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Utilities, Energy/Renewables, and Pipeline Services. The Utilities segment offers installation and maintenance services for new and existing natural gas distribution systems, electric utility distribution and transmission systems, and communications systems.

