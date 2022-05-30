Progeny 3 Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP)

Progeny 3 Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 81,665 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,032,000. Alliance Resource Partners accounts for approximately 0.3% of Progeny 3 Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Progeny 3 Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Alliance Resource Partners as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Alliance Resource Partners by 219.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,918,407 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $24,249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317,347 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Alliance Resource Partners by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 971,780 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $12,283,000 after acquiring an additional 171,716 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Alliance Resource Partners by 142.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 881,600 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $10,985,000 after acquiring an additional 517,300 shares in the last quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC boosted its stake in Alliance Resource Partners by 84.4% in the fourth quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC now owns 600,700 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,593,000 after acquiring an additional 275,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Alliance Resource Partners by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 490,834 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,204,000 after acquiring an additional 23,329 shares in the last quarter. 22.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARLP traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $19.87. 9,908 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 684,799. Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. has a 1-year low of $5.92 and a 1-year high of $20.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 1.43.

Alliance Resource Partners ( NASDAQ:ARLP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.32). Alliance Resource Partners had a return on equity of 15.92% and a net margin of 11.10%. The company had revenue of $460.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. This is a boost from Alliance Resource Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Alliance Resource Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.89%.

ARLP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Noble Financial assumed coverage on shares of Alliance Resource Partners in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alliance Resource Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th.

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P., a diversified natural resource company, produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Illinois Basin Coal Operations, Appalachia Coal Operations, Oil & Gas Royalties, and Coal Royalties.

