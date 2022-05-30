Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL – Get Rating) will report ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Purple Innovation’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.14) and the highest is $0.02. Purple Innovation reported earnings of $0.05 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 200%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Purple Innovation will report full-year earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.34) to ($0.02). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.23. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Purple Innovation.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.11. Purple Innovation had a negative net margin of 4.44% and a negative return on equity of 23.87%. The firm had revenue of $143.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. Purple Innovation’s quarterly revenue was down 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have commented on PRPL shares. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Purple Innovation from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Purple Innovation from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Purple Innovation from $10.00 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Purple Innovation from $45.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Purple Innovation from $5.50 to $4.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.20.

In other Purple Innovation news, Director Coliseum Capital Management, L purchased 960,394 shares of Purple Innovation stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.57 per share, with a total value of $4,389,000.58. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 40,137,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,429,974.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jack Roddy purchased 6,000 shares of Purple Innovation stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.85 per share, for a total transaction of $29,100.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,650. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 8,401,145 shares of company stock worth $48,289,659 over the last 90 days. 35.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Purple Innovation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,362,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Purple Innovation by 29.0% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 7,233,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,051,000 after buying an additional 1,627,651 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Purple Innovation during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,784,000. Stony Point Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Purple Innovation by 87.0% during the third quarter. Stony Point Capital LLC now owns 503,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,579,000 after buying an additional 234,113 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Purple Innovation by 3.0% during the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 114,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,405,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period.

PRPL traded up $0.36 on Monday, reaching $6.02. The company had a trading volume of 73,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,237,032. Purple Innovation has a 1 year low of $2.99 and a 1 year high of $29.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.01.

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. The company also offers bases, foundations, sheets, mattress protectors, bed frames, seat cushions, weighted blankets, and duvets, as well as pet beds. It markets and sells its products through its e-commerce online channels retail brick-and-mortar wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers, as well as through Purple retail showrooms.

