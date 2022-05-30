Quark (QRK) Market Cap Hits $983,109.70

Quark (QRK) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 30th. One Quark coin can now be purchased for about $0.0035 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges. Quark has a total market capitalization of $983,109.70 and approximately $87,991.00 worth of Quark was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Quark has traded down 1.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Quark alerts:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

X-HASH (XSH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00006107 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1,359.05 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Quark Profile

Quark (QRK) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 21st, 2013. Quark’s total supply is 279,857,995 coins. The Reddit community for Quark is /r/QuarkCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quark’s official Twitter account is @quarkcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Quark is www.quarktalk.cc . Quark’s official website is www.qrknet.info

According to CryptoCompare, “Quark Coin (QRK) Military Grade Encryption and it is a free open source peer-to-peer electronic cash system that is completely decentralized, without the need for a central server or trusted parties. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. Super secure hashing: 9 rounds of hashing from 6 hashing functions (blake, bmw, groestl, jh, keccak, skein). 3 rounds apply a random hashing function. Quark’s hybrid blockchain utilises Proof-of-Work for the distribution of new coins and Proof-of-Stake to provide security for the network “

Buying and Selling Quark

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quark should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quark using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Quark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quark and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.