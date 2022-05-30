Qubitica (QBIT) Market Capitalization Hits $9.66 Million

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 30th. Over the last seven days, Qubitica has traded flat against the US dollar. Qubitica has a market cap of $9.66 million and approximately $7.00 worth of Qubitica was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Qubitica coin can now be bought for approximately $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0779 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.94 or 0.00226864 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000167 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0775 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002901 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $522.17 or 0.01718215 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000396 BTC.

Planet (AQUA) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $100.03 or 0.00329167 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Qubitica Coin Profile

Qubitica is a coin. It was first traded on March 7th, 2018. Qubitica’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 808,675 coins. The official website for Qubitica is www.qubitica.net . The Reddit community for Qubitica is /r/Qubitica and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Qubitica’s official Twitter account is @Qubitica and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “QUBITICA is a community of more than 1000 developers, IT companies and investors from over 20 nations who want to work together to advance blockchain technology. This community has developed the QUBITICA infrastructure and since May 2018 it has been working on new blockchain and AI projects under the associated brands and websites. Subcontracting is organized within the community. This requires the holding of QBIT, the participation shares in QUBITICA and all related projects. “

Qubitica Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qubitica directly using U.S. dollars.

