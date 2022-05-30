Quisitive Technology Solutions (CVE:QUIS) PT Lowered to C$1.70

Quisitive Technology Solutions (CVE:QUIS – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Raymond James from C$2.20 to C$1.70 in a research note published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on QUIS. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Quisitive Technology Solutions from C$2.60 to C$2.20 in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Quisitive Technology Solutions from C$2.00 to C$1.75 in a research report on Thursday.

CVE:QUIS opened at C$0.63 on Thursday. Quisitive Technology Solutions has a 12-month low of C$0.55 and a 12-month high of C$1.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.63. The firm has a market capitalization of C$224.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.51.

Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides Microsoft solutions primarily in North America. The company offers Microsoft cloud solutions, including Microsoft Azure, Microsoft Dynamics business applications, and Microsoft O365; CRG emPerform, an employee performance management software for small and medium sized business; and LedgerPay, Microsoft cloud-based payment processing and data insights product platform, as well as business solutions from other technology partners that are related to the Microsoft platform.

