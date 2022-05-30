Quisitive Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:QUISF) PT Lowered to C$2.20

Quisitive Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:QUISFGet Rating) had its price target reduced by Scotiabank from C$2.60 to C$2.20 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Quisitive Technology Solutions from C$2.30 to C$2.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

QUISF opened at $0.49 on Thursday. Quisitive Technology Solutions has a twelve month low of $0.41 and a twelve month high of $1.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.65 and its 200-day moving average is $0.72.

Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides Microsoft solutions primarily in North America. The company offers Microsoft cloud solutions, including Microsoft Azure, Microsoft Dynamics business applications, and Microsoft O365; CRG emPerform, an employee performance management software for small and medium sized business; and LedgerPay, Microsoft cloud-based payment processing and data insights product platform, as well as business solutions from other technology partners that are related to the Microsoft platform.

