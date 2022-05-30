Quoin Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:QNRX) Price Target Cut to $2.00

Quoin Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:QNRX – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Maxim Group to $2.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.
Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Quoin Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, May 6th. They set a buy rating and a $2.00 price target for the company.
Shares of NASDAQ:QNRX opened at $0.63 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.81. Quoin Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.55 and a 1-year high of $35.52.
Quoin Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)
Quoin Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic products for rare and orphan diseases. It offers QRX003, a topical lotion to treat Netherton Syndrome; QRX004 for the treatment dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa; and QRX006, a therapy to treat rare skin disease.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Quoin Pharmaceuticals (QNRX)
- These Are the Three (3) Most Upgraded Stocks For Q2
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/23 – 5/27
- Short Sellers Provide Entry Into Hibbet, Inc At Rock Bottom Prices
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
- Airbnb: Bold Competitive Threats & A New World of Travel
Receive News & Ratings for Quoin Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quoin Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.