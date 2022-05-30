Quoin Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:QNRX) Price Target Cut to $2.00

Quoin Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:QNRXGet Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Maxim Group to $2.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Quoin Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, May 6th. They set a buy rating and a $2.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:QNRX opened at $0.63 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.81. Quoin Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.55 and a 1-year high of $35.52.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Quoin Pharmaceuticals stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quoin Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:QNRXGet Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 42,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.51% of Quoin Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 21.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quoin Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Quoin Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic products for rare and orphan diseases. It offers QRX003, a topical lotion to treat Netherton Syndrome; QRX004 for the treatment dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa; and QRX006, a therapy to treat rare skin disease.

