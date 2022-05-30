Quoin Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:QNRX) Price Target Cut to $2.00

Quoin Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:QNRX – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Maxim Group to $2.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Quoin Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, May 6th. They set a buy rating and a $2.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:QNRX opened at $0.63 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.81. Quoin Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.55 and a 1-year high of $35.52.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Quoin Pharmaceuticals stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quoin Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. ( NASDAQ:QNRX Get Rating ) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 42,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.51% of Quoin Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 21.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quoin Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic products for rare and orphan diseases. It offers QRX003, a topical lotion to treat Netherton Syndrome; QRX004 for the treatment dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa; and QRX006, a therapy to treat rare skin disease.

