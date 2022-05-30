Rage Fan (RAGE) Market Cap Hits $114,874.63

Rage Fan (RAGE) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 30th. One Rage Fan coin can currently be bought for $0.0020 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Rage Fan has a market capitalization of $114,874.63 and $11,941.00 worth of Rage Fan was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Rage Fan has traded down 7.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Rage Fan alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 87% against the dollar and now trades at $974.20 or 0.03173061 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003255 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001309 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001728 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $142.67 or 0.00464696 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.32 or 0.00033605 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0829 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00008484 BTC.

Rage Fan Coin Profile

Rage Fan’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,719,938 coins. Rage Fan’s official Twitter account is @RageFanSocial

Rage Fan Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rage Fan directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rage Fan should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rage Fan using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Rage Fan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rage Fan and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.