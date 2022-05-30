RAI Finance (SOFI) Price Hits $0.11

RAI Finance (SOFI) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 30th. RAI Finance has a total market cap of $21.47 million and $1.53 million worth of RAI Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, RAI Finance has traded 5.4% lower against the dollar. One RAI Finance coin can now be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000343 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 94.6% against the dollar and now trades at $542.71 or 0.01715042 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003158 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001310 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001731 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $137.69 or 0.00435121 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.52 or 0.00033232 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0836 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00008227 BTC.

RAI Finance Coin Profile

RAI Finance launched on February 13th, 2021. RAI Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 197,613,825 coins. RAI Finance’s official Twitter account is @reflexerfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Reflexer is a platform where anyone can use their crypto collateral to issue reflex indexes. Reflex indexes are stable assets that are not pegged to anything. RAI is a non pegged, ETH backed stable asset. It is useful as more “stable” collateral for other DeFi protocols (compared to ETH or BTC) or as a stable asset with an embedded interest rate. “

RAI Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RAI Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RAI Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RAI Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

