Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGLY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc engages in manufacturing and distributing household, toiletry, pharmaceutical and food products. The company offers antiseptic liquids, depilatory products, medicated sore throat products, condoms, cold/flu products, acne treatment products, analgesics and upper gastro-intestinal products, foot care and comfort footwear products, denture care and dry skin care products, fabric care products, surface care products and polishes/waxes. Reckitt Benckiser Group is based in Slough, the United Kingdom. “

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on RBGLY. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Reckitt Benckiser Group from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 7,700 ($96.89) to GBX 8,000 ($100.67) in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Societe Generale downgraded Reckitt Benckiser Group from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Reckitt Benckiser Group from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 9,100 ($114.51) to GBX 9,300 ($117.03) in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Reckitt Benckiser Group has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $6,364.00.

Shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group stock opened at $15.65 on Thursday. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 12 month low of $14.40 and a 12 month high of $19.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.33.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a $0.2432 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, India, and internationally. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

