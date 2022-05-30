Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) Receives $74.88 Consensus PT from Analysts

Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $74.88.

A number of research firms have weighed in on REG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Regency Centers from $92.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Compass Point reduced their price target on Regency Centers from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Regency Centers from $73.00 to $67.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ REG traded up $1.89 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $69.10. The stock had a trading volume of 39,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,003,109. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $11.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.86, a P/E/G ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $69.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.43. Regency Centers has a 52-week low of $61.48 and a 52-week high of $78.78.

Regency Centers ( NASDAQ:REG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.69. Regency Centers had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 39.83%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Regency Centers will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.93%.

In other Regency Centers news, Director Nicholas Andrew Wibbenmeyer sold 4,330 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.81, for a total transaction of $302,277.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Regency Centers by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,552,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,894,252,000 after buying an additional 425,589 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Regency Centers by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 18,168,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,296,169,000 after acquiring an additional 317,892 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,670,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,331,505,000 after buying an additional 647,092 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Regency Centers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,219,112,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,923,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,927,000 after buying an additional 890,452 shares during the last quarter. 91.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

