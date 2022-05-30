Relite Finance (RELI) Market Cap Tops $360,834.16

Relite Finance (RELI) traded up 9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 30th. One Relite Finance coin can currently be bought for $0.0056 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges. Relite Finance has a market cap of $360,834.16 and $1,995.00 worth of Relite Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Relite Finance has traded up 5.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 95.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $443.93 or 0.01404696 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003162 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001320 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001822 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.92 or 0.00420579 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.42 or 0.00032976 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0823 or 0.00000260 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00008233 BTC.

About Relite Finance

Relite Finance’s total supply is 66,800,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,863,955 coins. Relite Finance’s official Twitter account is @relitefinance

Relite Finance Coin Trading

