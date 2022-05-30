Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Boardwalk REIT (BEI.UN)

Boardwalk REIT (TSE: BEI.UN) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 5/12/2022 – Boardwalk REIT had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$69.00 to C$68.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 5/12/2022 – Boardwalk REIT had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$61.00 to C$60.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 5/12/2022 – Boardwalk REIT had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$70.00 to C$68.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 5/12/2022 – Boardwalk REIT had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$61.00 to C$59.00.
- 4/27/2022 – Boardwalk REIT had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$67.00 to C$68.50.
BEI.UN traded down C$0.37 on Monday, hitting C$50.74. 33,445 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 156,684. Boardwalk REIT has a fifty-two week low of C$38.64 and a fifty-two week high of C$61.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$54.46 and a 200-day moving average price of C$55.16. The stock has a market cap of C$2.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.84.
In related news, Senior Officer Brian Robinson acquired 10,000 shares of Boardwalk REIT stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$47.05 per share, for a total transaction of C$470,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 26,466 shares in the company, valued at C$1,245,225.30.
