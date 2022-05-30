Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Boardwalk REIT (BEI.UN)

Boardwalk REIT (TSE: BEI.UN) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

5/12/2022 – Boardwalk REIT had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$69.00 to C$68.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/12/2022 – Boardwalk REIT had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$61.00 to C$60.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/12/2022 – Boardwalk REIT had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$70.00 to C$68.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/12/2022 – Boardwalk REIT had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$61.00 to C$59.00.

4/27/2022 – Boardwalk REIT had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$67.00 to C$68.50.

BEI.UN traded down C$0.37 on Monday, hitting C$50.74. 33,445 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 156,684. Boardwalk REIT has a fifty-two week low of C$38.64 and a fifty-two week high of C$61.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$54.46 and a 200-day moving average price of C$55.16. The stock has a market cap of C$2.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.84.

In related news, Senior Officer Brian Robinson acquired 10,000 shares of Boardwalk REIT stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$47.05 per share, for a total transaction of C$470,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 26,466 shares in the company, valued at C$1,245,225.30.

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest communities and currently owns and operates more than 200 communities with over 33,000 residential units totaling over 28 million net rentable square feet. Boardwalk's principal objectives are to provide its Residents with the best quality communities and superior customer service, while providing Unitholders with sustainable monthly cash distributions, and increase the value of its trust units through selective acquisitions, dispositions, development, and effective management of its residential multi-family communities.

