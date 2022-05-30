Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) Stock Position Lifted by Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC

Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Rating) by 28.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,078,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 687,460 shares during the period. Retail Opportunity Investments comprises 9.7% of Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments were worth $60,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ROIC. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 207.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 65,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after buying an additional 44,497 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 82.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 545,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,636,000 after purchasing an additional 247,382 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 3,626 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Retail Opportunity Investments in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $299,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,539,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,245,000 after purchasing an additional 88,574 shares in the last quarter. 96.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Retail Opportunity Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Capital One Financial reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in a report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Retail Opportunity Investments in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Retail Opportunity Investments from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Retail Opportunity Investments from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

Shares of ROIC opened at $18.28 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.37. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. has a 1 year low of $16.47 and a 1 year high of $20.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $75.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.21 million. Retail Opportunity Investments had a return on equity of 4.26% and a net margin of 19.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.64%.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of September 30, 2020, ROIC owned 88 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.1 million square feet.

