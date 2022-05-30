Revomon (REVO) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $206,731.00

Revomon (REVO) traded up 4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 30th. Over the last week, Revomon has traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar. One Revomon coin can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000391 BTC on major exchanges. Revomon has a total market cap of $3.08 million and approximately $206,731.00 worth of Revomon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Revomon

Revomon’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,810,137 coins. Revomon’s official Twitter account is @RevomonVR

According to CryptoCompare, “Revomon is an online RPG that combines an incredible, immersive virtual-reality experience with the ground-breaking technology behind NFTs. REVO tokenomics are thought to sustain a whole ecosystem balanced between the investors, the project growth and the game universe. “

Revomon Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Revomon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Revomon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Revomon using one of the exchanges listed above.

