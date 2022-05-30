REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of REX American Resources (NYSE:REX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of REX American Resources from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of REX American Resources from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th.

Shares of NYSE REX opened at $86.33 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $511.07 million, a P/E ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 1.08. REX American Resources has a 52-week low of $72.06 and a 52-week high of $113.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $90.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.17.

REX American Resources ( NYSE:REX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The energy company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.05. REX American Resources had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 10.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that REX American Resources will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

In other REX American Resources news, CFO Douglas Bruggeman sold 1,100 shares of REX American Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.55, for a total value of $115,005.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of REX. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of REX American Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in REX American Resources by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 503 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of REX American Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $120,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of REX American Resources by 465.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,788 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in REX American Resources during the 4th quarter worth $192,000. 81.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

REX American Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

REX American Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells ethanol in the United States. The company also offers corn, distillers grains, non-food grade corn oil, gasoline, and natural gas. In addition, the company provides dry distillers grains with solubles, which is used as a protein in animal feed.

