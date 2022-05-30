Rightmove (LON:RMV) Given Hold Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their hold rating on shares of Rightmove (LON:RMV – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports.

RMV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Rightmove to a sector perform rating and increased their price objective for the stock from GBX 600 ($7.55) to GBX 630 ($7.93) in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of Rightmove in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Rightmove in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Peel Hunt reissued an add rating and issued a GBX 740 ($9.31) target price on shares of Rightmove in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Rightmove from GBX 630 ($7.93) to GBX 610 ($7.68) and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 650.33 ($8.18).

Shares of Rightmove stock opened at GBX 595.80 ($7.50) on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 610.98 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 670.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.61. The company has a market cap of £5.01 billion and a PE ratio of 27.97. Rightmove has a 52 week low of GBX 518.50 ($6.52) and a 52 week high of GBX 810 ($10.19).

In related news, insider Peter Brooks-Johnson sold 2,313 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 656 ($8.25), for a total transaction of £15,173.28 ($19,093.09).

Rightmove plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates property portals in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment provides property resale and letting advertising services on its platforms. It also offers tenant references and rent guarantee insurance services to landlords.

