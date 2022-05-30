RigoBlock Achieves Market Capitalization of $171,148.09 (GRG)

RigoBlock (GRG) traded up 7.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 30th. RigoBlock has a total market cap of $171,148.09 and $221.00 worth of RigoBlock was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RigoBlock coin can currently be bought for about $0.0634 or 0.00000206 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, RigoBlock has traded 5.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003256 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 97.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $201.44 or 0.00656354 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001306 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001733 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $144.95 or 0.00472296 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.23 or 0.00033340 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0828 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00008497 BTC.

RigoBlock Profile

RigoBlock’s total supply is 7,008,053 coins and its circulating supply is 2,701,063 coins. RigoBlock’s official website is rigoblock.com . RigoBlock’s official message board is medium.com/rigoblock . The Reddit community for RigoBlock is https://reddit.com/r/rigoblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . RigoBlock’s official Twitter account is @RigoBlock and its Facebook page is accessible here

