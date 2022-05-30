Rivetz (RVT) Trading Down 6.2% Over Last 7 Days

Rivetz (RVT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 30th. One Rivetz coin can now be purchased for about $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. Rivetz has a market cap of $42,424.30 and $79.00 worth of Rivetz was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Rivetz has traded 6.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Rivetz

RVT is a coin. It launched on August 9th, 2017. Rivetz’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,244,468 coins. Rivetz’s official Twitter account is @rivetzcorp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Rivetz is /r/Rivetz . The official website for Rivetz is rivetz.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Rivetz works through the Trusted Execution Environment: a private hardware “vault” on your phone that is completely independent from the operating system. Inside of this vault, everything is isolated – so no apps or software or operating system can see what’s inside. This is where Rivetz works to securely manage your secrets, your passwords, keys, and other private information. RvT Tokens power Rivetz: RvT is an Ethereum-based token that works with the blockchain to cryptographically prove that the vault in your phone is secure, all the way from the manufacturer to your pocket. The RvT blockchain can perform a health check, verifying that your vault’s integrity is intact, and that transactions you send are exactly the ones you intended. “

Rivetz Coin Trading

