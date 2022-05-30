Robertson Opportunity Capital LLC Grows Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Robertson Opportunity Capital LLC raised its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) by 46.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,700 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Meta Platforms comprises about 5.3% of Robertson Opportunity Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Robertson Opportunity Capital LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $11,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HS Management Partners LLC boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 463.7% during the fourth quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 2,826,830 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $182,104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325,382 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 52.7% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,124,750 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,060,059,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114,636 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 97.6% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,186,800 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,408,232,000 after acquiring an additional 2,067,705 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,584,517 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,223,752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,993,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 94,303,590 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $31,719,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,887,737 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

In related news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total value of $2,327,429.16. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 11,913 shares in the company, valued at $2,366,160.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Marne L. Levine sold 10,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total value of $2,036,252.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,570,246.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,100 shares of company stock worth $9,279,275 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $240.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $265.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $312.24.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB traded up $3.50 on Monday, hitting $195.13. 879,918 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,445,055. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $206.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $258.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $528.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.37. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $169.00 and a 12 month high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $27.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.21 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 28.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Profile (Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.