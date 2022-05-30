Robertson Opportunity Capital LLC Sells 41,000 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Robertson Opportunity Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) by 49.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 41,000 shares during the quarter. CF Industries comprises 1.3% of Robertson Opportunity Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Robertson Opportunity Capital LLC’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $2,937,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CF Industries by 64.3% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 363 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of CF Industries by 121.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CF Industries during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in CF Industries during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its stake in CF Industries by 126.5% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 736 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. 93.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CF Industries alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on CF shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CF Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CF Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on CF Industries from $91.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on CF Industries from $88.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on CF Industries from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.09.

In related news, VP Douglas C. Barnard sold 60,200 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.90, for a total value of $5,291,580.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Richard A. Hoker sold 26,760 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.55, for a total transaction of $2,262,558.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 96,078 shares of company stock valued at $8,427,654 over the last quarter. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:CF traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $95.72. The stock had a trading volume of 189,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,078,608. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.19 and a twelve month high of $113.49. The stock has a market cap of $19.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.72.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $4.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $4.21. CF Industries had a net margin of 19.73% and a return on equity of 35.04%. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. CF Industries’s revenue was up 173.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 18.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from CF Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.62%.

About CF Industries (Get Rating)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.