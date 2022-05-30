Rocket Vault (RVF) One Day Volume Reaches $1.03 Million

Rocket Vault (RVF) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 30th. One Rocket Vault coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0651 or 0.00000146 BTC on major exchanges. Rocket Vault has a market cap of $2.43 million and approximately $1.03 million worth of Rocket Vault was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Rocket Vault has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 97.5% against the dollar and now trades at $265.47 or 0.00841435 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003168 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001324 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 19.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001792 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.65 or 0.00420445 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.39 or 0.00032919 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0824 or 0.00000261 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00008252 BTC.

Rocket Vault Coin Profile

Rocket Vault’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,287,470 coins. Rocket Vault’s official Twitter account is @RocketVault_

Rocket Vault Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Vault directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rocket Vault should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rocket Vault using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

