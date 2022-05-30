Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $221.92.

ROKU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Roku from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Stephens reduced their price target on Roku from $230.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Roku from $235.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Roku from $200.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Roku from $115.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th.

In other news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.28, for a total value of $11,062,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mustafa Ozgen sold 4,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.30, for a total value of $527,156.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 85,946 shares of company stock worth $11,831,274 in the last three months. 15.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ROKU. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Roku by 147.1% during the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its position in Roku by 576.2% in the fourth quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Roku in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Credit Agricole S A increased its holdings in Roku by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in Roku in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. 68.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ROKU traded up $7.93 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $96.47. 322,852 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,408,330. Roku has a 1 year low of $75.03 and a 1 year high of $490.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $106.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.96. The company has a market capitalization of $13.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.44 and a beta of 1.95.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $733.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $718.56 million. Roku had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 5.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Roku will post -1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live TV, news sports, shows, and others. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 60.1 million active accounts.

