ROOBEE (ROOBEE) Trading 14.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 30th. One ROOBEE coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. ROOBEE has a total market capitalization of $5.75 million and $488,082.00 worth of ROOBEE was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ROOBEE has traded 14.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ROOBEE alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00008704 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ThunderCore (TT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48.05 or 0.00156549 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000058 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0801 or 0.00000261 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Trillium (TT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ROOBEE Profile

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on May 10th, 2019. ROOBEE’s total supply is 5,400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,969,952,518 coins. ROOBEE’s official website is roobee.io . The official message board for ROOBEE is medium.com/@roobee_invest . ROOBEE’s official Twitter account is @Roobee_invest and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Roobee describes itself as a blockchain-based investment platform that allows people to make investments starting from $10. Roobee uses AI and blockchain to provide its users with transparent records and personalized investment product choices. Roobee blockchain infrastructure is powered by Ethereum blockchain and Roobeechain – a permissioned blockchain based on HyperLedger, with the goal of providing users with data privacy without compromising transparency and security. More information can be found at (https://roobee.io) “

ROOBEE Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ROOBEE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ROOBEE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ROOBEE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ROOBEE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ROOBEE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.