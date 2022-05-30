RTG Mining (TSE:RTG) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.07

RTG Mining Inc. (TSE:RTG – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 2000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.09, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 2.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.10. The company has a market capitalization of C$58.56 million and a P/E ratio of -6.15.

Get RTG Mining alerts:

RTG Mining Company Profile (TSE:RTG)

RTG Mining Inc explores for and develops mineral properties. The company explores for copper and gold deposits. Its principal property is the Mabilo project located in the Philippines. The company has other explorations projects comprising Chanach, Bunawan, Nalesbitan, Pacific Cordillera, Bhayan, Mawab, and Taguibo, as well as copper-gold Panguna Project located in Region of Bougainville.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for RTG Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTG Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.