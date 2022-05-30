RTG Mining (TSE:RTG) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.07

RTG Mining Inc. (TSE:RTG – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 2000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.09, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 2.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.10. The company has a market capitalization of C$58.56 million and a P/E ratio of -6.15.
RTG Mining Company Profile (TSE:RTG)
