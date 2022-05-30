Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Position Trimmed by Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 185,769 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 37,716 shares during the period. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. owned about 0.08% of Ryanair worth $19,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RYAAY. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Ryanair by 4,603.4% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,092 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 4,005 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Ryanair by 26.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,132,424 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $124,636,000 after acquiring an additional 237,115 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ryanair by 3.5% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,975 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in shares of Ryanair during the third quarter worth about $3,875,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ryanair by 2.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 100,975 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,606 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ RYAAY traded up $1.59 on Monday, reaching $90.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 609,670. Ryanair Holdings plc has a twelve month low of $74.12 and a twelve month high of $127.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $20.56 billion, a PE ratio of -71.90 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $87.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.69.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ryanair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Ryanair from €21.00 ($22.34) to €20.50 ($21.81) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ryanair in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Ryanair from €21.00 ($22.34) to €20.00 ($21.28) in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Ryanair from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $107.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ryanair presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.94.

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Germany, and other European countries. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing of car hire and accommodation services, and travel insurance through its website and mobile app.

