Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB) Short Interest Down 28.2% in May

Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,350,000 shares, a drop of 28.2% from the April 30th total of 1,880,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,390,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Safe Bulkers in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Safe Bulkers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Safe Bulkers in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Safe Bulkers alerts:

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SB. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Safe Bulkers by 97.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 246,015 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 121,389 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Safe Bulkers in the 3rd quarter valued at about $452,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Safe Bulkers by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,211,652 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $16,605,000 after buying an additional 351,790 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in Safe Bulkers by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 214,211 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after buying an additional 51,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Safe Bulkers by 176.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,219 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 4,608 shares in the last quarter. 24.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SB traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $4.77. 88,658 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,385,347. The firm has a market capitalization of $580.23 million, a P/E ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.72. Safe Bulkers has a 1-year low of $2.98 and a 1-year high of $5.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The shipping company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.04). Safe Bulkers had a net margin of 55.01% and a return on equity of 26.55%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Safe Bulkers will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th. Safe Bulkers’s dividend payout ratio is 3.33%.

About Safe Bulkers (Get Rating)

Safe Bulkers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marine drybulk transportation services. It owns and operates drybulk vessels for transporting bulk cargoes primarily coal, grain, and iron ore. As of March 18, 2022, the company had a fleet of 40 drybulk vessels having an average age of 10.4 years; and an aggregate carrying capacity of 3,925,500 deadweight tons.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Safe Bulkers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safe Bulkers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.