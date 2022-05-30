SafeMoon Inu Price Hits $0.0000 (SMI)

SafeMoon Inu (SMI) traded up 7.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 30th. SafeMoon Inu has a total market capitalization of $3.56 million and approximately $71,845.00 worth of SafeMoon Inu was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SafeMoon Inu coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, SafeMoon Inu has traded 6.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 197.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,632.87 or 0.63872511 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003252 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001305 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001729 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $145.90 or 0.00474669 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.29 or 0.00033481 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0827 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00008471 BTC.

SafeMoon Inu Coin Profile

SafeMoon Inu’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000 coins. SafeMoon Inu’s official Twitter account is @SafemoonInu

SafeMoon Inu Coin Trading

