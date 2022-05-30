SALT Achieves Market Cap of $3.24 Million (SALT)

SALT (SALT) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 30th. Over the last seven days, SALT has traded 10.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. SALT has a market capitalization of $3.24 million and $29,600.00 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SALT coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0403 or 0.00000127 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

SALT Profile

SALT (SALT) is a coin. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 80,283,615 coins. SALT’s official Twitter account is @SaltLending and its Facebook page is accessible here . SALT’s official website is www.saltlending.com . The official message board for SALT is blog.saltlending.com

According to CryptoCompare, “SALT is a membership based lending and borrowing network that allows users to leverage their blockchain assets to secure cash loans. The SALT Secured Automated Lending Technology is a protocol and asset agnostic architecture designed to adapt to the constantly growing class of blockchain assets. The SALT Platform is automated and cryptographically secure. SALT is a lending platform specifically designed for blockchain assets; operating as a second layer protocol which sits atop any public or permissioned blockchain, allowing the underlying asset to be used as collateral for access to credit. “

SALT Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SALT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SALT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SALT using one of the exchanges listed above.

