Sandia Investment Management LP Acquires Shares of 11,912 Poema Global Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:PPGH)

Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Poema Global Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:PPGH – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Poema Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Poema Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. RPO LLC bought a new position in shares of Poema Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Poema Global by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 26,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 2,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Poema Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $494,000.

Get Poema Global alerts:

Shares of PPGH stock opened at $12.74 on Monday. Poema Global Holdings Corp has a 12-month low of $9.59 and a 12-month high of $14.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.78.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPGH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Poema Global Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:PPGH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Poema Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Poema Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.